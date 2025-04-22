Armaan Malik: ‘What In The World’ is a call to pause, reflect, reconnect with the world

London: As the world celebrates Earth Day on Tuesday, over 30 acclaimed artists from across the globe have released new music infused with the sounds of nature, which includes Indian singer and songwriter Armaan Malik, who said his track contributes “What In The World,” is a call to pause and reconnect with the world.

The sounds of nature blend birdsong, crashing waves, glaciers, moths, antelopes and rainforest wildlife. This unique collection of songs is released as part of Sounds Right, an initiative that made history by launching ‘Nature’ as an official artist on streaming platforms.

The new tracks feature an artist including Armaan and Indian American singer-songwriter Raveena fronting a stellar lineup that includes Grammy winners and rising stars across multiple genres.

French composer Yann Tiersen, electronic powerhouse Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia,and Seattle indie-rocker SYML, are among the key contributors. They are joined by artists such as Rozzi, George The Poet, Rosa Walton, Penguin Cafe, Madame Gandhi, Franc Moody, and many more.

Representing countries including India, the UK, US, Japan, Colombia, Russia, Hong Kong, Denmark, and Argentina, these artists span a diverse range of musical styles – from Indian pop.

Reflecting on the track’s message and its collaboration with Nature, Malik shared: “Nature is speaking – we just have to listen. ‘What In The World’ is a call to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the world around us. That’s why the Sounds Right initiative is so important. Music has the power to inspire change, and together, we can make a difference.”

Describing the track, Armaan added: “What In The World’ starts as a gentle reflection and builds into a powerful pop-rock anthem, echoing the growing urgency of its message.”

“It explores waking up to the chaos around us, questioning our impact on each other, our environment, and the planet as a whole – while holding onto the hope that change is still possible.”

Raveena offers “Morning Prayer” (feat. Nature), a meditative track weaving together nature, healing, and ancestral memory. Known for her ethereal vocals and genre-blending sound, Raveena draws from her Sikh Punjabi roots and deep spiritual connection with the Earth.

The track fuses textures, instrumentation, and the sounds of the natural world to evoke reflection, stillness, and joy.

Raveena shared: “Jenn and I wrote “Morning Prayer” born out of a very magical moment in nature. We were on a trip together deep in the forest and I was doing my morning meditation for 30 minutes in the rain outside. Jenn said that at the peak of my meditation, there was this moment where the light was pouring in through the rain drops and she was so inspired that she took a voice recording of the rainfall and some photographs of me meditating.

“She sent me an instrumental she made with the nature recordings from our vacation day, two weeks later. I was so inspired and wrote “Morning Prayer” song on the spot, recalling a photographic memory of the earlier experience. This song truly felt like the perfect song for NATURE’s Earth Day series.”

Yann Tiersen said: “I’m grateful to be part of the Sounds Right campaign. We live in a time where the human narrative has been placed at the center of everything. It’s time to rewrite that story. The Earth isn’t a backdrop to our ambitions — it’s a living, breathing force we are entangled with.”

SYML added: “I chose some lovely sounds from the Olympic mountain range and Puget Sound region in Washington State. The mountains and waterways are a big part of how I was raised, and now I’m pleased to bring up my own children in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. No matter where we find ourselves, it’s up to all of us to take care of what was here before, leaving it only better.”

All the tracks can be enjoyed on the “NATURE’s Collaborations” playlist on Spotify.

Gabriel Smales, Global Programme Director for Sounds Right at UN Live, said: “We asked a question: what if nature could speak – and be credited – through music? A year later, the answer is clear. Millions are listening, and directing real funding to communities protecting the planet’s most vital ecosystems.”

“Further, by collaborating with NATURE, artists from around the world are reminding us that music can do more than move us emotionally; it can enable us to protect what matters most. If music can make nature a collaborator, imagine what could happen if other industries followed suit.”

Led by the Museum for the United Nations – UN Live, Sounds Right is the culmination of a unique collaboration between global artists, nature sound libraries, renowned producers, creatives, and environmental groups who want to put music at the heart of a global conversation about nature’s conservation and restoration. Partners include EarthPercent, AKQA, and the Hempel Foundation, among others.