Army, CAPFs mark World Environment Day with green initiatives across Northeast region

Itanagar/Agartala: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian Army and various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organised a series of environment-centric activities across the Northeastern region, reaffirming the Forces’ commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

A Defence spokesman said on Friday that the Spearhead Division of the Army under the Spear Corps, organised a series of environmental activities across Tuting, Boraroopak and Sigar in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, troops and members of the local community, he added.

A variety of activities, including tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns and poster-making competitions were conducted to promote environmental awareness and encourage responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Army personnel joined hands with school children and teachers in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive, highlighting the collective responsibility of preserving the region’s pristine ecological heritage.

The events served as a platform to spread awareness on environmental sustainability while strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and local communities.

Such initiatives reflect the Indian Army’s enduring commitment towards nation-building, community engagement and preservation of the rich natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

In Tripura, the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps, commemorated the World Environment Day with a comprehensive Swachhata Campaign and Mass Tree Plantation Drive, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The programme commenced with a large-scale tree plantation drive across military stations and selected community areas.

A variety of native and climate-resilient saplings, including Neem, Peepal and Gulmohar, were planted to strengthen biodiversity and contribute towards long-term ecological sustainability.

The plantation drive symbolised a collective commitment to creating a greener and healthier future.

Simultaneously, personnel of the Brigade undertook an extensive Swachhata Campaign focused on cleanliness, waste management and environmental responsibility.

The drive included the collection and segregation of waste into recyclable, biodegradable and non-recyclable categories.

Special emphasis was laid on the elimination of single-use plastics and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices.

The collected recyclable waste was handed over to authorised recycling agencies for scientific disposal and processing.

The observance concluded with participants taking a pledge to adopt eco-friendly habits, reduce plastic consumption and contribute actively towards environmental conservation.

Through such initiatives, the Indian Army continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to nation-building, environmental protection and the creation of a sustainable future for generations to come, the Defence spokesman added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also organised tree plantation drive at Frontier Headquarters of Mizoram and Cachar in Silchar (Assam), as well as at all sector headquarters, battalions and Border Out Posts located in the remote and border areas in the states of Assam, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland.

The BSF personnel along with their families participated wholeheartedly in the campaign and planted a large number of saplings of various indigenous species.

At the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Masimpur (Assam), the plantation drive was led by Ravi Kant, Inspector General of Mizoram and Cachar Frontier of BSF.

Officers and Bordermen along with their families, including children actively participated in the programme, demonstrating their collective resolve towards protecting and preserving the environment.

Ravi Kant highlighted the importance of environmental protection and emphasised that every tree planted today is an investment towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

He urged all ranks to continue contributing towards environmental preservation through regular plantation drives and responsible environmental practices.

This initiative reflects BSF’s enduring commitment to environmental stewardship and its dedication to fostering a greener, cleaner and healthier future for generations to come, a senior official said.

Besides safeguarding the nation’s borders, BSF remains committed to various social and environmental initiatives.