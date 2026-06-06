CBSE extends verification of answer sheets by a day

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of the deadline for Class 12 students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

The last date, which was earlier set as June 6, has now been extended by a day to June 7 midnight, CBSE officials said on Friday.

This decision has been taken in the interest of students, many of whom faced technical difficulties while accessing the portal, and also to accommodate the surge in applications following the declaration of results.

The verification and re-evaluation process is a crucial part of CBSE’s post-result services, allowing students to ensure that their answer sheets have been correctly assessed.

The procedure begins with students applying for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets.

Only after receiving these anwer sheets can they proceed to request verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific questions.

This system is designed to maintain transparency and give students confidence in the evaluation process.

This year, CBSE has introduced the On-Screen Marking system on a larger scale, aimed at reducing human error and improving efficiency.

However, several students reported issues such as blurred scanned copies and skipped markings, which led to a significant rise in re-evaluation requests.

More than seventy thousand applications have already been filed, reflecting the scale of demand and the importance of the extension.

The fee structure has also been revised to make the process more accessible.

Students are required to pay a nominal amount for verification and a per-question fee for re-evaluation.

Once the re-evaluation is completed, the marks awarded are final and binding, with no further appeal allowed.

The CBSE has urged students to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications before the new deadline.

The Board has also activated its helpline to assist students and parents with queries, ensuring that the process remains smooth and supportive.

The extension is not just a logistical adjustment but also a reassurance to students that their concerns are being heard.

With results playing a decisive role in higher education admissions, the re-evaluation outcomes expected by July will be critical in restoring confidence in the new digital evaluation system and reinforcing CBSE’s commitment to fairness and transparency.