Army’s new video on ‘Op Sindoor’ reminds enemy of the new normal

New Delhi: The Indian Army, on Thursday, released a new video on “Operation Sindoor”, highlighting the new normal set against attempts to divide the nation through barbaric and cowardly terror attacks and reminding the enemy not to mistake the country’s restraint as weakness.

The three-minute video, shared by the Army on social media, was also played at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi leading the celebrations.

The video shares visuals of the previous attacks including the 2001 Parliament attack, 2002 Akshardham Temple attack, 2008 Mumbai carnage, 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama terror strikes and the 2025 Pahalgam attack which triggered the Armed Forces’ decisive response.

The captions in the video said that these terror strikes amounted to an attack on humanity, testing India’s patience and resolve which manifested in “Operation Sindoor”.

Describing the Armed Forces’ response under the May 7-10, 2025, Operation as “Measured, Responsible and Decisive”, the video caption said, “India struck hard, dispensing justice with accuracy.”

It added that the enemy mistook our patience as our weakness and played with fire by targeting Indian citizens and the Armed Forces inflicted heavy damage and the nation remained unshakable and invincible from ground, air and sea — setting a new normal for the country’s zero tolerance to terror, its sponsors or nuclear blackmail.

“A warning for the enemy that any misadventure will carry a heavy cost,” it said.

The video also showcased the “then and now” satellite images of the damaged Pakistan airbases and terror camps across Line of Control and images of the night sky when Indian air defence thwarted drone attacks from across the border.

At one point, the short film also exposed the Pakistan Army’s support for the ‘anti-India’ terror forces by showing visuals of Army officials attending a funeral of terrorists killed in “Operation Sindoor”.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces created history with indomitable courage, valour, and unwavering resolve. Watch this inspiring tale of bravery through this short film showcased at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur,” said the Indian Army on its social media account and sharing the short-film.

The video ended summing up the four-day “Operation Sindoor” in three words — “Fierce, Firm and Unbearable”.