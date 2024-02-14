Arrest accused or suspend cop: K’taka Speaker on threat to BJP MLA



Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader on Wednesday asked the state government to get the accused, who gave life threat to the BJP MLA in Bengaluru, arrested by evening or suspend the concerned police inspector.

Addressing the Congress government in the Assembly, Khader said, “The House must take the issue seriously. Two to three members of the Assembly have been threatened and this shows he is given courage. Why has he not been arrested yet? He should be arrested immediately by the evening.

“Otherwise, the police inspector should be suspended. The government should send out a strong message in this regard.”

Mahalakshmi Layout BJP MLA K. Gopalaiah raised the issue of former corporator and Congress leader Padmaraj giving him life threat. “At 11.05 p.m., I got a call and the accused demanded money from me. When I refused, he abused me in vulgar language. He threatened that he would get my house looted and get my family executed. He runs clubs and has no fear..,” he said.

MLA Gopalaiah further said that senior BJP leader S. Sureshkumar was also threatened by the accused. “He should be deported from the city. I need protection from the government. Anytime he can send his men to harm me and this might result in tragedy,” he said.

“The police are waiting like dogs in front of his house for 10 to 12 hours. He is not coming out though he is very much at home,” he stated.

BJP MLA and General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar said that there should not be politics in this case and the MLAs should get protection.

Suresh Kumar, BJP MLA and senior leader said, “Myself and LoP R. Ashoka have suffered at the hands of the same person. Though no clubs are allowed to run in the entire Bengaluru, he runs clubs in his buildings. Though he is in the house, why has he not been arrested yet? …The Speaker should give direction for his immediate arrest.”

Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that during the BJP rule all clubs and casinos were shut down and local officers were held responsible if the clubs were run. “LoP Ashoka, MLAs Suresh Kumar and Gopalaiah are the victims. If an MLA is expressing his helplessness in the House, what is the situation of the common people?” he said.

LoP Ashoka said, “MLA Gopaliah’s total family is in politics. His wife was a deputy mayor. Even hours after the life threat, the arrest has not been made. The accused’s residence is located within half a km from the police station. The accused is given royal treatment. We are threatened… The government should take action which should set a precedent.”

Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, “The accused was with BJP MLA Gopalaiah earlier. I don’t know presently he is with which party. There is no prejudice as far as law is concerned. The government will initiate ruthless action on him for undermining the dignity of a legislator and threatening him.”

Gopalaiah demanded that the government should shut down all clubs operating in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Congress leader on Wednesday for allegedly threatening Gopalaiah, BJP MLA from the Mahalakshmi Layout Constituency in Bengaluru.

The Kamakshipalya police in Bengaluru have registered a case and initiated an investigation against Padmaraju, a Congress leader and former corporator in Bengaluru.

MLA Gopalaiah has stated that he will also file a complaint with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, demanding the externment of the accused. Padmaraju had left the BJP and joined the Congress in April last year.