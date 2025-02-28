Arrival of Cruise Vessel ‘Hebridean Sky’ at New Mangalore Port

Mangalore: NMPA proudly welcomed the luxurious cruise vessel Hebridean Sky today. This is the third cruise ship of the season that docked at the port today, marking yet another milestone in NMPA’s commitment to boosting cruise tourism in the region.

The Hebridean Sky, a sophisticated expedition vessel, arrived with 95 cruise passengers and 75 crew members, bringing a wave of excitement and economic opportunities to the region. The passengers were accorded a warm and traditional welcome upon their arrival. The overall length of the ship was 90.60 m, with a draft of 4.20 m & 4,200 Gross Register Tonnage (GRT). The ship arrived in Colmbo via Cochin port, and after sailing from Mangalore today, the ship will visit Mormugao, Mumbai Ports en-route.

NMPA ensured a seamless experience to the cruise passengers with its state-of-the-art immigration counters, customs counters, medical screening facilities, and a range of conveniences such as transportation options, a Ministry of AYUSH meditation centre, etc.

Passengers also explored the cultural treasures of Dakshina Kannada, including visits to iconic sites such as the Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodabidri, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, and the Artisan Village in Pilikula.