Art Kanara Trust hosts Alva Kuuto’s Debut Album Listening Session at Kodial Guthu

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, in association with Alva Kuuto, the first and only eclectic Tulu folk band, hosted an exclusive listening session for the band’s self-titled debut album at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Cultural Heritage on Sunday, March 23, at 5:30 PM. The event drew music enthusiasts and cultural patrons eager to experience Alva Kuuto’s unique musical expression.

The session began with an introduction by the band’s artist manager, Seema Pai, who spoke about the origins of Alva Kuuto and the inspiration behind their work. Praveen Alva, the band’s lead vocalist, then took the stage to introduce the album. “We have a beautiful language that is over 2,000 years old. Our effort is to keep creating in this language and keep it alive. With this album, we have tried to integrate various elements from our coastal lives and Tulu culture into songs,” he shared. The session proceeded with the presentation of eight songs from the album, offering the audience a preview of the band’s artistic vision and musical craftsmanship.

A highlight of the evening was the screening of the music video for the album’s eighth track, Pageyta Pugey. Director of Photography, Prithviraj Shastry, addressed the gathering, sharing insights into the video’s production. “This is a language we have been brought up with. It is heartwarming to see Alva Kuuto’s efforts in preserving it through these songs. We worked on a shoestring budget and yet, we all gave our best,” he remarked.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from Praveen and Seema, acknowledging the support of the audience and contributors. The full album Alva Kuuto is set for release in April 2025, while the music video for Pageyta Pugey will premiere on the band’s official YouTube channel, ‘Alva Kuuto’, on March 28, 2025.

Alva Kuuto’s debut project promises to be a milestone in contemporary Tulu music, blending traditional elements with modern influences to keep the language and its rich cultural heritage alive for future generations.