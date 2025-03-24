Malpe Assault Case: Victim Seeks Withdrawal of Caste Discrimination Charges

Udupi: In a surprising turn of events in the Malpe assault case, Lakshmi Bai, the victim of the March 18 incident, has submitted a petition to Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari requesting the withdrawal of the caste discrimination charges filed against the fishermen allegedly involved in her assault.

The incident, which garnered widespread attention after Lakshmi Bai was reportedly tied to a tree and beaten over allegations of fish theft, prompted swift action, including a directive from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the subsequent arrest of five fishermen. A caste discrimination case was also registered in connection with the incident.

However, Lakshmi Bai now asserts that the matter has been resolved amicably within the community. Speaking to the media, she claimed she was unaware of the contents of a formal agreement she signed following the incident, citing her inability to read. While admitting to stealing fish, she maintained the issue had been resolved on the night of the incident.

“I have no knowledge of any formal agreement or what I might have signed,” Lakshmi Bai stated. “Yes, I did steal fish, but we resolved the issue that same night. They came to my house and took me in an auto to get my signature. I cannot read, so I didn’t understand what I was signing.”

Community leaders, including Jayasingh, secretary of the National Organization of the Banjar Community (Gor Malav), and Manjunath Chauhan, a local Banjar community leader, have echoed Lakshmi Bai’s sentiment, emphasizing that an amicable settlement has been reached. They have urged the district administration to accept the settlement and file a B report, effectively dismissing the case.

Jayasingh stated the assault was an unfortunate incident and emphasized his community’s harmonious relationship with the fishermen. He also refuted claims of caste discrimination. “We live harmoniously with the fishermen,” he said, adding that he was unaware of any FIR being filed under the pretext of an agreement.

Manjunath Chauhan characterized the incident as minor, stating that both sides made mistakes. He further cautioned against escalating the situation and sowing seeds of caste discrimination, asserting that theft is a common occurrence at the harbor and that formal legal action for every incident would be impractical.

Pramod Madwaraj has also offered support to the Banjar community and appealed against politicizing the situation.

The district administration has yet to announce a decision regarding Lakshmi Bai’s petition. The incident continues to generate debate, particularly on social media, highlighting the complexities of local dynamics and the need for a sensitive approach to matters of caste and community relations. Community leaders, however, remain steadfast in their call for a peaceful resolution and the preservation of harmony within Malpe.