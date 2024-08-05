Article 370 was always on BJP’s agenda: Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi: On the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said that Article 370 was always on BJP’s agenda.

“Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for it, but PM Narendra Modi fulfilled his dream by revoking Article 370 in Kashmir,” Sai told IANS.

He also said, “When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he scrapped Article 370 from Kashmir. Now any person in the country can buy land and build a house there. Earlier, this facility was not available.”

He also wished the people of Chhattisgarh on the third Somwar of Sawan and said, “I pray to Lord Shiva to give his blessings on the people of Chhattisgarh. There should be happiness and prosperity in Chhattisgarh. Today, I am going to Kanvar Dham with Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Akhnoor, Jammu district and Srinagar in view of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir Police have increased patrolling in the Akhnoor LoC area by setting up checkposts at various places. The vehicles and documents are also being thoroughly checked.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold the ‘Ekatma Mahatsav’ rally on Monday to celebrate the anniversary of Article 370 abrogation. The rally will be held at Bana Singh Stadium in RS Pura on Monday to commemorate the complete unification of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

However, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Spokesperson Virendra Singh Sonu has called it a “black day” for Jammu and Kashmir as well as for the Constitution of India.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Union government scrapped Article 370 providing special status for Jammu and Kashmir.