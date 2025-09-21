Artist Remona Pereira Emphasizes Passion and Dedication as Key to Success at Girl Child’s Day Celebration

Malpe: “With passion and dedication, we can overcome any obstacle and reach the peak of success,” said artist Remona Pereira. She recently entered the Golden Book of World Records by performing Bharatanatyam for 170 continuous hours.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the Girl Child’s Day Celebration organized jointly by the Women’s Commission and women’s associations at Thottam St. Ann’s Church on Sunday.

Remona stated that every individual is blessed with unique talents. She explained that only when parents and society encourage these talents, children feel inspired to achieve. She emphasized that when girls attempt tough accomplishments, it is natural for them to receive both encouragement and criticism from society. However, instead of being disheartened, girls must move forward with a single-minded goal. Then, success is guaranteed.

She further advised that in today’s competitive world, parents should not impose their personal ambitions on their children. Instead, they should encourage children in fields where they show genuine interest. She said this support will help children become achievers in the future.

Presiding over the program, Rev. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest, said: “A woman is no longer weak, but empowered — and women have already proven this through their achievements.” Referring to government initiatives such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, he noted that such programs provide special encouragement to girls across India, and families should make use of these opportunities. Compared to earlier times, women today are excelling in every field. India has ample opportunities for women, and they must use them to rise higher, he added.

Leslie Aroza, Vice President of the Church Pastoral Council, also offered his best wishes to the program.

On this occasion, the church honored Remona Pereira for her remarkable world record achievement. Her presence and recognition were seen as symbolic of liberating women from the many shackles of a male-dominated society.

The program also featured the distribution of prizes to winners of the elocution competition organized by Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh.

Girls of the parish presented a variety of cultural programs — including dances and short plays — that highlighted the dignity and status of women in society.

Among those present were Sister Sushma (Superior of the local convent), Blessilla Crasta (Secretary of the Church Pastoral Council), Vanitha Fernandes (Coordinator of 20 Commissions), Gladys Pereira (mother of Remona), girl representatives Sherlin Fernandes and Anora Fernandes, and Agnel D’Souza of the parish.

The event began with a welcome speech by Priya Rodrigues (of the Women’s Association) and concluded with a vote of thanks by Shanti Fernandes.