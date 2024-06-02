Arunachal results: BJP ahead of other parties as counting of votes underway

Itanagar: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is much ahead of the other parties as counting of votes is now underway in 24 centres across the northeastern state, officials said.

BJP candidates are leading in nine seats — Kalaktang, Nacho, Namsai, Ziro-Hapoli, Along (West), Changlang (North), Changlang (South), Dambuk, Kalaktang while the National People’s Party (NPP) leading in Tawang and Dirang seats, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) leading in Tuting-Yingkiong and an Independent candidate ahead in one seat (Thrizino-Buragaon).

After the ruling BJP won 10 seats unopposed, elections for the remaining 50 Assembly seats were held on April 19 along with the Lok Sabha elections in two Parliamentary seats in the state — Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Ten BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto Assembly seat, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, senior party leader Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing were earlier elected unopposed.

The five-year tenure of the outgoing 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said that the counting of votes started at 6 a.m. on Sunday simultaneously in 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) in 24 districts under tight security measures.

After counting the postal ballots, the counting of votes polled in the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) started.

More than 2,000 officials have been appointed for the counting while the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the Parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections on April 19.

Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 candidates for two Parliamentary constituencies.

The counting of votes in the two Parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.