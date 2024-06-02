4 lion cubs born in Etawah Lion safari

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): Lioness Neerja has given birth to four cubs at the Etawah Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh.

At least three of the four cubs are healthy while one is still weak.

With this, the number of lions at Etawah Safari Park has increased to 16.

Safari Director Anil Patel said the mating of the lioness with the male lion Kanha, which came from Gujarat, took place between February 12 and February 15, 2024.

This is the first time that Neerja, also born at Etawah Safari Park on December 12, 2020, has delivered cubs.

Safari sources said Neerja is taking full care of all her cubs. They are continuously trying to drink mother’s milk, which is a positive sign.

Usually, first-time mothers are unable to take care of the cubs due to lack of experience, sources said.

The safari staff is monitoring the health and behaviour of the lioness and its newborns round the clock with the help of CCTV cameras under the supervision of safari park’s advisor C.N. Bhuva, Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer R.K. Singh and veterinarians Robin Singh Yadav and Shailendra Singh.

The safari park, which had been in the eye of a storm following a spate of deaths of big cats early this year, sprang a pleasant surprise in April when a flock of 12 rare Himalayan griffon vultures was spotted.

The Himalayan vulture (Gyps Himalayensis) or Himalayan griffon vulture is an Old-World vulture native to the Himalayas and the adjoining Tibetan Plateau.

It is one of the two largest Old-World vultures known to mankind and is listed as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List.