As Mata Vaishno Devi rush picks up, J&K Police hold crime review meeting in Reasi

Jammu: In view of the Chaitra Navratri rush at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi range held a crime review meeting on Thursday.

A police statement said that DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, held a crime review of the district Reasi at Katra. The meeting was attended by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, SP Katra, and Additional SP Reasi and other police officers.

During the meeting, SSP Reasi presented a detailed overview of policing performance, including case disposals, progress of under-investigation cases, inquest proceedings, crime against women, action against drug peddlers and bovine smugglers and redressal of public grievances.

The SSP Reasi briefed the DIG on the status of under-investigation and undertrial cases under NDPS, along with measures being taken to enhance the conviction rate and ensure timely delivery of justice.

Special emphasis was laid on the effective implementation of new criminal laws and adoption of modern policing tools and procedures, including e-Sakshya, e-Summons, e-FIR and Zero FIR.

The meeting also focused on strict adherence to timelines in investigation, particularly in cases requiring completion within 60 and 90 days. Directions were issued to ensure timely FSL visits, proper handling of forensic evidence and utilisation of platforms like MedLeaPR for strengthening medico-legal processes.

The DIG appreciated the efforts of District Police Reasi, particularly in improving the disposal rate of NDPS and other heinous nature cases. She emphasised the need for expeditious execution of court processes and timely disposal of pending cases, especially those involving serious and sensitive offences.

It was also directed to intensify random naka checking to deter offenders and other antisocial elements.

The officers were instructed to work with utmost dedication and professionalism to curb the menace of narcotics and drug abuse and to take strict action against organised crime.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring robust security around vital installations and religious places.

The DIG was assured by SSP Reasi that all directions and instructions would be implemented in letter and spirit on the ground. The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to enhance policing efficiency, ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order.