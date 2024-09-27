As per Constitution, no Guv should interfere in state’s administration: K’taka CM

Mysuru: No Governor should interfere in a state’s administration and that is what the Constitution says, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

While answering a question on the tussle between the Governor and the Congress government, CM Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Mysuru airport on Friday, “What do you mean by tussle? We are carrying out the administrative work after getting the mandate of the people. The people have given us a mandate to rule them and ensure good governance in the state for five years and we are carrying out the administration.

“The Centre, not only in Karnataka, but across the country, is using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the office of the Governor, wherever the Opposition is ruling. These offices are misused by the Union government.”

Answering a question on calls for his resignation intensifying in the state and demand for a CBI probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, he said, “I have not indulged in any wrongdoing.”

“Answer me this. Under whose government is Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy functioning? Under whose government was he made a Union Minister? He is working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why is he not resigning in spite of allegations?” CM Siddaramaiah asked.

“Targeting me is entirely political. They are doing it to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka,” he said.

“What morality does the BJP have? Union Minister Kumaraswamy has been given power in their government. He has not submitted his resignation though he is out on bail,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed.

“They attempted to carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka and failed. We have 136 MLAs. The BJP has never come to power in Karnataka by getting full majority in elections. Did they get majority mandate when they came to power twice in the state?” the CM questioned.

Talking about the ongoing legal battle, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the team of advocates will take care of it.

When asked about his government taking the decision of shutting down the Karnataka Lokayukta and establishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), CM Siddaramaiah stated that even during the BJP government’s rule the ACB was functioning and “why these double standards now?”

CM Siddaramaiah stated, “In many BJP ruled states, the ACB is functioning. I don’t fear the investigation. Do I look like I am scared? If the BJP shows one leader who doesn’t have corruption charges, I will felicitate them.”

“We will not do anything which is against the law. Our government will continue all the pro-poor programmes. They are fearing Siddaramaiah. The case which is going to be lodged against me is a political case,” he maintained.

When asked about thousands of people gathering at the airport in his support, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he was touched by the gesture but had not asked them to come.

“With the blessings of the people we have got 136 seats. BJP was never able to get simple majority,” he asserted.



