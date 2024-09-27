Church in India Launches Migrant Support Portal

Bangalore (CCBI): The Catholic Church in India has unveiled a new digital portal aimed at supporting migrants across the country. The portal was officially launched by Cardinal Philip Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Archbishop of Goa.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur, Chairman of the CCBI Commission for Migrants and Archbishop of Raipur; Archbishop Anil J.T. Couto, Secretary General and Archbishop of Delhi; Archbishop Elias Gonsalves of Nagpur; Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of CCBI; Fr. Adv. Jaison Vadassery, Executive Secretary to the CCBI Commission for Migrants; and Rev. Dr. Cyril Victor, Coordinator of the CCBI Media Apostolate were present during the launching ceremony.

The new portal, integrated within the Catholic Connect platform, seeks to assist migrants moving for work, education, or other reasons of displacement. This initiative aligns with the vision of Pope Francis, who advocates for welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating migrants and refugees.

India, home to one of the world’s largest diasporas, has over 450 million internal migrants. These individuals often face challenges related to displacement, exploitation, and access to basic services. In response, the Catholic Church is stepping up efforts to assist migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons, unaccompanied minors, and victims of human trafficking.

The portal will serve as a vital resource, allowing migrants to register and access Church services regardless of their location. Dioceses and parishes across India will support the initiative by helping migrants register, while trained volunteers from migrant communities will extend aid to those in distress.

Fr. Adv. Jaison Vadassery emphasized that the service is open to all, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. “The portal will enable the Church to accompany migrants in a more meaningful way, as we did during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The platform will help migrants enrol in government schemes and provide assistance during emergencies, such as securing healthcare or education for their children.

The Church’s new initiative aims to empower migrants, helping them integrate into their host communities while remaining connected to their cultural and religious roots.

By Adv. Rani Punnassery



