As purges continue, Xi’s long-term Taiwan ambitions remain unchanged: Report

Beijing: Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping’s long-term ambitions regarding Taiwan remain unchanged as he continues to strengthen political control over People’s Liberation Army (PLA) which operates more as the CCP’s military arm than a national institution, a report has detailed citing details from the ChinaPower Project at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Xi’s yearslong purge of senior military and defence officials, it mentioned, is broader than previously understood, affecting key leadership across multiple branches of PLA.

Citing ChinaPower researchers, an Indo-Pacific Defense Forum report highlighted that, in addition to removing defence ministers and at least 10 members of China’s powerful Central Military Commission, Xi has officially purged 36 Generals and Lieutenant Generals since 2022. The data further reveals that 65 more officers are missing or potentially removed.

According to analysts, Xi’s actions have implications for stability in the Indo-Pacific and China’s threats against Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory and threatens to take by force if necessary.

“While the purges — which analysts say are likely to continue — could weaken China’s military readiness in the short term, they could also increase the risk of long-term regional volatility and strategic miscalculation,” the report stated.

According to the ChinaPower Project, it mentioned, Xi’s anti-corruption campaign – “a tool for eliminating political rivals in addition to rooting out officers accused of bribery and other unethical behavior” – has removed 101 senior officers since 2022.

“They include senior commanders responsible for operational planning and missile forces. The purges create a leadership vacuum within China’s forces, potentially weakening trust in the command structure and disrupting established chains of authority. Xi’s removal of experienced commanders could diminish the PLA’s professional competence as less experienced officers replace them,” it added.

The report mentioned that, according to analysts, massive purges affect operational readiness by halting training, planning and coordination. Military units could be hesitant to take decision if commanders are removed or are being investigated. Such a situation leads to slow-decision making and affects preparations for complex operations.

The purges could also cause structural problems in China’s military. Investigations have reportedly revealed procurement of faulty equipment and weaknesses in military logistics and missile systems, indicating that the PLA is not ready for high-intensity war despite its swift modernisation.

However, at the same time, it said that internal debate and dissent within the military hierarchy diminishes when one person has authority to make decisions.

“Regardless of current disruptions, analysts contend that Xi’s long-term ambitions regarding Taiwan remain unchanged. Beijing continues to view annexation as a national priority. United States intelligence assessments and defence officials often reference the ‘2027 readiness goal’, suggesting Xi has instructed the PLA to develop the capability to invade Taiwan by that year. For the Indo-Pacific, the result is increased uncertainty. While purges could temporarily reduce the likelihood of conflict, they also create conditions that