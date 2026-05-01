Ashok Gehlot raises concerns over labour conditions; dismisses exit polls for Bengal

Jaipur: On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed serious concerns over the condition of workers across the country, particularly in Rajasthan, while also commenting on recent political developments, including exit polls related to West Bengal.

Addressing the media at his residence in Civil Lines, Gehlot said the situation of labourers remains “extremely grave”, alleging that many workers are still not receiving even the statutory minimum wage. “This is a truly unfortunate state of affairs,” he said.

Referring to recent labour unrest in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), he described it as a “warning sign” for governments and employers alike, stressing that ensuring workers’ welfare is both a legal and moral responsibility. “The situation across the entire nation is deeply concerning,” he added.

Highlighting Rajasthan, Gehlot claimed that the state ranks among the lowest in wage rates. “This is regrettable. I have written to the Chief Minister urging an increase in wages to promote harmony and dignity among workers,” he said.

The Congress leader also spoke about the previous state government’s legislation for gig workers, calling it a pioneering step that received international recognition. He alleged that the current administration has failed to implement the law. “Necessary rules have not been framed, and the legislation has effectively been shelved,” he said.

Addressing the issue of silicosis, Gehlot termed the situation “extremely critical”, urging strict enforcement of safety measures in mining areas. He emphasised that mine owners must ensure workers use protective equipment and follow guidelines.

“The real question is why workers are contracting this disease in the first place,” he said, while recalling compensation measures introduced during his tenure. Gehlot also highlighted the social impact of silicosis, citing instances of large numbers of widowed women in affected regions. He announced plans to personally visit such areas to raise awareness and press for government action.

On the issue of caste census reports, Gehlot said it would be appropriate to wait for official clarity after May 4 before drawing conclusions. Responding to a question on exit polls related to West Bengal, he dismissed their credibility. “No one really places any faith in exit polls. Sometimes they turn out to be true, and other times false. They carry no weight,” Gehlot said.