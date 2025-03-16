ASI killed, several cops injured in attack in MP’s Mauganj

Rewa: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed while a couple of more policemen were severely injured as they were attacked by villagers in Mauganj district of Rewa division in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Gadara village under Shahpur police station in Mauganj, around 70 km from Rewa.

Attackers, who belong to the tribal community, also held hostage an administrative official.

However, the official was rescued safely after additional police personnel reached the spot.

According to information, local area police reached the Gadara village after a man was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a tribal family on Friday night.

The deceased person has been identified as Sunny Dube, a local resident.

The alleged murder incident led to tension as people from both sides came face-to-face.

However, the situation was brought under control after the district administration imposed Section 144 in the village.

On Saturday, when police team went there again, the tribals attacked the police team and the officials from Mauganj administration.

The tribals chased the police team with axe and other weapons, pelted stones, among other materials.

Several police personnel, including Traffic Inspector Sandeep Bharti and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ankita Sulya, were injured during the attack.

SDPO Sulya had locked herself in a room and she was rescued after additional police team along with senior police officers reached the spot late on Saturday night.

Police personnel were also sent from adjoining police stations and the neighbouring Rewa district.

Mauganj has been under Rewa district and it was carved out as a seperate district in 2023.

According to the police, the incident traces back to the death of tribal man named Ashok Kumar in an alleged road accident few months ago.

According to police, Kumar died in a road accident, however, his family had then alleged that he was killed by Sunny Dube.

On Friday, when the tribals found Sunny Dube alone, they kidnapped him and locked him in a room.

On Saturday evening, when police reached there to rescue Dube, he was dead till then.

The incident has sparked political controversy as the Opposition Congress raised questions on the law and order situation in the state.

Responding on the matter, State Congress President Jitu Patwari said, “Law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh has become worse than ‘jungle-raj’. Even the police is not safe.”