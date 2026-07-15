Assam building strong skill ecosystem for youth, says Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that a skilled and empowered youth force is the foundation of a Viksit Assam and a Viksit Bharat, highlighting the state’s initiatives to strengthen skill education and industry-linked training on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

In a message posted on social media, the Chief Minister said Assam’s young population is transforming ambition into achievement and playing a key role in the state’s growth story.

“On World Youth Skills Day, we celebrate Assam’s young minds who are turning ambition into achievement and powering the state’s growth story,” CM Sarma said.

He noted that the state government has focused on creating a robust ecosystem to equip young people with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.

According to the Chief Minister, skill education has been introduced in more than 1,700 schools across Assam, while industry-linked training programmes are being expanded to improve employability and bridge the gap between education and job market requirements.

CM Sarma also highlighted the role of Assam Skill University and other skill development institutions in preparing the state’s youth for emerging opportunities across sectors. “Through skill education in over 1,700 schools, industry-linked training programmes and institutions such as Assam Skill University, Assam is creating a strong ecosystem that equips youth with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that investment in skill development remains one of the key priorities of the state government as it seeks to create a future-ready workforce capable of contributing to economic growth and industrial expansion.

The state has in recent years intensified its focus on vocational education, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships to enhance employment opportunities for young people. Several government initiatives have also sought to align skill development programmes with the requirements of emerging industries.

World Youth Skills Day, observed annually on July 15, recognises the importance of equipping young people with technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills for employment, decent work and sustainable development.