Three killed as car crashes into stationary dumper on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Ratnagiri: Three people, including two women, were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after a car rammed into a stationary dumper on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district early on Wednesday, officials said.

The injured were rushed to Lanja Rural Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to ascertain the identities of the deceased and inform their family members.

According to officials, the victims were members of a family from Mumbai’s Agripada who had travelled to Goa. The accident occurred while they were returning to Mumbai, when their vehicle collided with a stationary dumper near the Lanja Rest House on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Officials said the impact of the collision was extremely severe, leaving the car completely mangled. Local residents and passing motorists rushed to assist the occupants trapped inside the damaged vehicle.

The police were informed immediately, following which a team reached the scene and began rescue and relief operations.

Police shifted the injured to Lanja Rural Hospital for treatment and took possession of the bodies of those who lost their lives.

Officials said further legal proceedings are underway. Police are also attempting to establish the identities of the deceased and contact their relatives as part of the investigation into the incident.

The latest accident comes a day after another major road mishap in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, a private luxury passenger bus lost control and overturned on the Yeola-Nandgaon State Highway in Nashik district.

In that accident, one passenger died on the spot while five others suffered serious injuries. Around 25 to 26 passengers were travelling in the bus when the incident occurred.

The bus was negotiating a ghat section when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the roadway.