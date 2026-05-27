Assam: Congress appoints LoP, deputy leader in Assembly

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed senior Assam Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the Assam Assembly, while Joy Prakash Das has been named the Deputy Leader of the party in the House.

The appointments were announced through an official press release issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal from the party headquarters in New Delhi.

According to the statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of the Leader and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, effective immediately.

“Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Leader and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, as follows, with immediate effect,” the release stated.

Wazed Ali Choudhury, a senior legislator and a prominent face of the Congress in Assam, has been entrusted with leading the party in the Assembly at a crucial political juncture ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Choudhury has represented the Sonai Assembly constituency and has remained an active voice on issues concerning minorities, development, and governance in the state.

Joy Prakash Das, who has been appointed as the Deputy Leader, is also considered an influential leader within the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and has played an active role in organisational and legislative matters.

The move is being seen as part of the Congress party’s effort to strengthen its legislative leadership and sharpen its strategy against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in Assam.

The Congress currently remains the principal opposition party in the Assam Assembly and has been attempting to consolidate its base in the state through organisational restructuring and renewed outreach programmes.

Party insiders said the new appointments are expected to bring greater coordination between the legislative wing and the state leadership as the party prepares for upcoming political challenges in Assam.