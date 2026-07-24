Assam flood: NDRF evacuates over 4,000 as rescue operations continue

Guwahati: Rescue and evacuation operations continued across flood-hit parts of Assam on Friday, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) intensifying flood water rescue (FWR) efforts amid heavy rainfall and rising river levels, officials said.

According to official figures, NDRF teams have so far rescued 59 people, evacuated 4,037 residents to safer locations, rescued 48 livestock and recovered six bodies from flood-affected areas of the state.

The rescue personnel have been deployed in vulnerable districts where inundation caused by swollen rivers has disrupted normal life, with teams carrying out round-the-clock operations using boats and specialised rescue equipment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the rescue and evacuation drive was being carried out in close coordination among various agencies to ensure the safety of affected residents.

“Rescue and evacuation operations continue in close coordination across affected areas. My compliments to NDRF personnel for their unwavering commitment,” CM Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also shared the latest operational figures of the NDRF, highlighting the scale of the ongoing rescue mission in flood-ravaged districts.

Officials said NDRF personnel remain on high alert and are being assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administrations, police, fire and emergency services, and local volunteers.

The coordinated effort is focused on rescuing stranded people, shifting vulnerable families to relief camps and ensuring the safety of livestock. Several low-lying areas continue to remain submerged following incessant rainfall and the steady rise in water levels of major rivers, affecting transportation and disrupting daily life in many districts.

Authorities are closely monitoring the flood situation and have urged people living in vulnerable areas to follow official advisories and cooperate with rescue teams.

Relief materials are also being distributed through district administrations, while emergency response agencies remain on standby to respond to any further deterioration in the flood situation.

The state government has reiterated that all concerned departments are working in coordination to minimise the impact of the floods and provide timely assistance to affected communities.