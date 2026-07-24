J&K L-G visits cop’s family, says nation salutes his supreme sacrifice

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Lalipora village of Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district, who died in a terrorist attack.

Accompanied by DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior civil and police officers, the Lt. Governor said the nation salutes the martyrdom of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and his sacrifice will guide in building a prosperous, peaceful and developed Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha said on X, “Visited Lalpora, Beerwah, Budgam to meet the family members of Martyr Head Constable of J&K Police, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi. His courage and sacrifice will forever inspire us. The nation salutes his devotion to duty and stands firmly with his family. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our police force, army and CAPFs continue to dismantle the terror ecosystem.”

“The supreme sacrifice of martyr Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and his legacy of service and love for the motherland will guide us in building a peaceful, prosperous and developed Jammu Kashmir,” the L-G said.

Ashiq Hussain Qureshi of the 3rd battalion of J&K Armed Police was on patrolling duty in Anantnag town when a terrorist shot at him from close range.

He was killed on the spot, as doctors in the hospital said he had been brought dead to the hospital.

The police launched an aggressive manhunt to trace the assailant, whose picture was circulated for the general public to identify and report his presence.

Around 3500 overground workers (OGWs) of different terror outfits were rounded up by police for questioning as shock and anger spread among the security forces to avenge the cowardly murder of their colleague.

Ashiq had been appointed in the police department on compassionate grounds after his father’s death on duty.

His father, Mohiuddin Qureshi, served the police department as a head constable.

L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the logistics and took comprehensive stock of the security of the Shri Amarnath Yatra in the wake of the Anantnag terrorist attack.