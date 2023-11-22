Assam man kills wife over domestic spat

Guwahati: A 42-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic spat in Assam’s Chirang district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, Basruddin Ali killed his wife by slowly strangling her from behind with a plastic rope while she was preoccupied with cooking at their residence in the Amguri area of Chirang district.

The deceased has been identified as Habiza Khatun (35). The couple had four children from the marriage.

As per the locals, the couple had been embroiled in a domestic disagreement for some time, which was the cause of the escalation.

Ali abandoned his wife’s lifeless body in the kitchen following the attack and fled from the scene.

Her body was later found by neighbours who informed the police.

A police team reached the crime scene and sent the body for an autopsy report.

Superintendent of Police in Chirang district, Pranjit Bora told IANS, “We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused Basruddin Ali. Once he is arrested, we will be able to divulge the entire incident.”