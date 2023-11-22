Remove Trishul Replicas added on Road Median Barricades near Lady Hill Rd Stretch & Save Kids Lives

Remove Trishul Replicas IMMEDIATELY, added on Road Median Barricades near Lady Hill Rd Stretch & Save Kids Lives

Mangaluru: One thing for sure in Mangaluru, when one safety issue is implemented, it is quickly followed by an Unsafety hazard issue- and thanks to the smart Engineers and officials at Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) who don’t look into the plans whether they will suit the needy issue, rather than issue permission to go ahead with the project- landing up in making changes and waste of money. And here we have a serious hazardous issue when it comes to the safety of a few children of a private convent school near Lady Hill who will be at risk of their lives unless this unscientific issue is FIXED IMMEDIATELY by the concerned MCC officials if they love and care for innocent children, who are still in their childhood and still in their naughty acts.

First of all, I compliment the builder/realtors, from Mangaluru, who have taken the initiative to barricade the road median stretch from Lady Hill Circle to Chilimbi (near More Supermarket Store), where nearby a new commercial complex is coming up (so there’s a catch here) and it all looked good to me all these days, until this morning I noticed that on top of the installed barricades, they have added sharp trishula Replicas, which is nothing but a dumb idea, to have sharp and pointed objects on something that pedestrians can come into contact.

A Senior Citizen was Trying to Cross the Median Barricade but was Intercepted by an Auto-Driver