Assam: Man kills wife over family dispute, arrested



Guwahati: A woman was killed by her husband in Assam’s Karimganj district over a family dispute on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Joba Begum, a resident of Jobainpur village near Karimganj town.

According to the police, Joba Begum’s husband Abdul Shahid attacked her with a sharp machete earlier this morning around 5 a.m. Begum was seriously injured in the attack.

“Neighbours heard a screaming sound from Shahid’s house and they rushed to the scene. Locals found the accused standing with a machete while Joba Begum was lying in a pool of blood,” a police official said.

Villagers rescued the victim and sent her to nearby Karimganj civil hospital. However, the doctors declared Joba Begum dead.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused Abdul Shahid on the charges of killing his wife.

The family dispute might be the reason behind Begum’s murder, the police said.

The woman is survived by her two children.

A case under relevant sections was registered against Abdul Shahid, and further investigation in the matter is underway.