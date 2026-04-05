Assam minister accuses Pawan Khera of misusing ‘Golden Card’ details from social media

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of misusing personal information allegedly sourced from a social media post, terming it part of a “fake AI campaign”.

In a post on X, Hazarika claimed that details related to a “Golden Card” were lifted from a Facebook group where a user had reported losing a wallet in Ajman, UAE. The original post sought public help to recover important documents, including Emirates ID cards, car registration (malkia), and an ATM card, while clearly stating that the cash inside was not important.

According to Hazarika, the Congress leader used information from this post to build a misleading narrative online. “What a shame,” the minister wrote, accusing Khera of running what he described as a coordinated disinformation campaign under the hashtag #CongFAKEAICampaign.

The Ajman-based Facebook post, which included contact numbers and images of identification documents, appears to have been intended purely as a public assistance request.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Delhi, Khera had alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds passports of three countries — the UAE, Antigua, and Egypt — and claimed that certain overseas assets, including properties in Dubai, were not disclosed in official filings.

He also alleged that a company registered in Wyoming in the United States is linked to Sarma and claimed that it involves financial dealings worth thousands of crores of dollars. The Congress leader termed the matter a case of alleged concealment of assets and sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe by the Union Home Ministry.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly refuted the allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, terming the documents circulated against his family as “fabricated” and part of a “malicious propaganda campaign”.

Sarma said that the documents being shared publicly contain “glaring inconsistencies” that point towards “crude and poorly executed digital manipulation”.