Assam Opposition leader’s escort vehicle meets with accident, six injured



Guwahati: The escort vehicle of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi met with an accident, and at least six security personnel suffered injuries, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday night as Gogoi and his security guards were travelling from Dibrugarh to Lahowal.

Gogoi contested the election against BJP heavyweight Sarbananda Sonowal in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. The Opposition leader had fought the previous year’s Assembly polls in Assam but lost.

In the recently concluded parliamentary election in the state, Gogoi was pitted as a united Opposition candidate in Dibrugarh.

In Bokpora region of Dibrugarh, the driver of the escort vehicle reportedly lost control and swerved off the road in an attempt to save a bicycle that was approaching from the opposite direction.

Six people were injured in the incident and they have been admitted to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The doctors attending them said that the injured persons are out of danger.