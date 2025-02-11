Assam Police register complaint against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for controversial remark

Guwahati: Assam Police registered an FIR against YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remark during a show on an OTT platform, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The complaint was registered against four other social media influencers along with Allahbadia.

Sarma said, “Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ‘India’s Got Latent’. Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections – 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation is currently underway.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology after his controversial remarks on the ‘India’s Got Latent’ show sparked widespread criticism. Allahbadia, who is known for his BeerBiceps brand, took to social media to express regret over his comment, admitting that it was “not appropriate” and “not even funny.”

In a video statement, Ranveer said, “My comment was not appropriate, was not even funny, comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I use my platform, obviously, this is not how I wished to use it.”

He added, “I am not going to give any context, any justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just offering an apology. I personally had a lapse in my judgment; it was not cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people from all ages and don’t want to a kind of person that takes responsibility, family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better; that’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

Sharing the video, Allahbadia wrote on his X handle, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

His apology comes after he received severe backlash on social media for his vulgar comment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also slammed Ranveer saying anyone who crosses the limits of decency will face appropriate action. Addressing the media, CM said, “I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar, and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech, but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others’ freedom. Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken.”

Two lawyers from Mumbai have filed a police complaint against Allahbadia.

Recently, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ along with other content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Allahbadia raised eyebrows for asking an inappropriate question to a contestant. He asked the female contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”