PM’s visit to France: ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ slogans echo as diaspora welcomes him

New Delhi: A large crowd was seen in the streets of Paris to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who landed at the city’s Orly Airport on Monday to co-chair the crucial AI Action Summit and also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wearing colouful turbans, and traditional attires and holding the Tricolour, the India-origin crowd played instruments like Dhol singing “Modi Ki Guarantee, as PM Modi looked on. The crowd also raised slogans of “Modi Modi” to warmly welcome the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi acknowledged the crowd by greeting them with folded hands.

An elderly Sikh man praised Prime Minister Modi, saying, “We are extremely happy that you are celebrating the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru and sahabjade. You are the only PM who thinks about the people of all religions.”

The Prime Minister also briefly interacted with the people who gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Just before the departure, PM Modi also shared key highlights of his visit, which promises to strengthen India’s global ties and spotlight critical areas of international collaboration.

“At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from February 10 to 12. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a significant gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs. Our discussions will focus on fostering a collaborative approach to Artificial Intelligence, aimed at driving innovation and ensuring that this powerful technology serves the public good in an inclusive, secure, and trustworthy manner,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the bilateral dimension of the visit.

“The discussions with President Macron will allow us to assess the progress made under the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a comprehensive plan to deepen the India-France strategic partnership,” PM Modi stated.

“We will also travel to the historic city of Marseille, where I will inaugurate India’s first Consulate in France. Additionally, I look forward to visiting the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a vital project that aims to harness fusion energy for global benefit, where India is a key member of the consortium.”

As part of the visit, PM Modi will also pay his respects to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars, at the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, underscoring India’s enduring bond with France.

Following the European leg of his trip, PM Modi will travel to the U.S. for a two-day visit, set to strengthen India-US relations under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting since his recent re-election, I fondly recall the progress we made during his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between our two nations,” he said.

Looking ahead, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the upcoming U.S. visit, noting that it presents a unique opportunity to build on the successes of their past collaborations.

“This visit will focus on developing a forward-looking agenda that deepens our partnership, particularly in key areas such as technology, trade, Defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. Together, we will work for the mutual benefit of our peoples and continue shaping a better, more prosperous future for the world,” he concluded.