Assam polls: Congress names 22 candidates across key constituencies​

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released another list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming 22 nominees across key constituencies in the state. ​

According to an official statement issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Central Election Committee has approved candidates for seats spread across Lower Assam, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Upper Assam and Barak Valley. ​

Prominent names in the latest list include Manik Ch. Brahma from Kokrajhar (ST), Sapali Marak from Baokhungri, Md Ashraful Islam Sheikh from Parbatjhora and Baby Begum from Dhubri. The party has also fielded Aftab Uddin Mollah from Jaleswar and Pradip Sarkar from Abhayapuri. ​

In the BTR region, the Congress has nominated Matilal Narzary from Sidli (ST), Jagadish Madahi from Baksa (ST), Rafie Daimary from Tamulpur (ST) and Soren Daimari from Udalguri (ST), signalling its intent to put up a strong fight in tribal-dominated constituencies. ​

From Upper Assam, candidates include Asif Mohamad Nazar (Laharighat), Durlav Chamua (Nagaon-Batadraba), Sunil Chetry (Nadua), Joyonto Khaund (Rongonadi), Ghana Buragohain (Lakhimpur) and Ananda Narah (Dhakuakhana-ST). Sibanath Chetia has been named from Makum, while Roselina Tirkey will contest from Khumtai. ​

In the hill and Barak Valley belt, Sanjeeb Teron has been fielded from Howraghat (ST), while Zubair Anam Mazumder will contest from Algapur-Katlicherra. ​

This is part of the party’s ongoing candidate announcement process, following its earlier release of two lists covering several constituencies, with a mix of sitting leaders, new faces, and community representatives. ​

The Congress has been attempting to strike a balance between experience and fresh leadership while also focusing on social and regional representation. ​

The Assam Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the Congress aiming to regain lost ground against the ruling BJP-led alliance.