Attack on Christian priests in Jabalpur: MP police register FIR after outrage

Four days after three people, including two priests from Kerala, were assaulted inside the Ranjhi Police Station in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a case on Friday, April 4. One of the priests was a 75-year-old. The delay in action against those responsible had triggered widespread outrage among Christian groups, who staged protests demanding justice. All victims belong to the Diocese of Jabalpur.

Father Davis George—founder and former principal of St Aloysius Institute of Technology and vicar general of Jabalpur diocese—along with Fr George Thomas, procurator of the diocese, were assaulted by members of Sangh Parivar outfits inside the police station on March 31.

Speaking to The News Minute, Fr Ben Anton, current principal of St Aloysius Institute, recounted the events leading up to the attack. He said the group that was assaulted had come from Mandla district, around 90 km from Jabalpur, as part of a Jubilee year pilgrimage announced by the Pope.

“This year, Catholics are celebrating a Jubilee year. So the Pope has instructed every bishop that every diocese should have some pilgrim centers where people can go and pray for indulgences,” Fr Anton explained. “A group of around 50 people, including two nuns and one priest, had come from Mandla. They are third-generation Catholics, many of whom have been Christians even before independence.”

The group first visited a church, where they were met with resistance from unidentified miscreants. “Some miscreants created problems. But the Catholic people there stood with the priests and nuns and protected them while they prayed,” Fr Anton said.

As the group traveled to another church, their bus was intercepted by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. “Seeing the mob, the driver ran away. Some members of the mob hijacked the bus and took it to a nearby police station,” said Fr Anton. “A complaint was filed accusing the priests and nuns of carrying people for religious conversion—a completely false allegation.”

At the police station, authorities separated the men, women, and children for questioning. “None of them said they were converted. They said they’ve been Christians from birth. Even their fathers and grandfathers were Catholics,” Fr Anton asserted.

Despite the lack of evidence, Fr Anton alleged that Sangh Parivar groups tried to coerce the faithful. “They even offered money to people, asking at least one person to say they were being taken for conversion. But everyone stood their ground and said they had come for prayers,” he said.

When people tried to offer water to those detained, they were also attacked. “Some people there brought us water, but these goons beat them up and they went away,” he added.

Later in the afternoon, senior members of the diocese, including Fr Davis George and Fr George Thomas, went to the police station. “They were going inside to meet the priests and nuns when a mob attacked them. Father Davis was pushed, one person was kicked, and another priest was beaten badly,” Fr Anton recalled. “Somehow, the police took control and took them inside.”

No videos were recorded by the Christian group, but the attackers filmed the incident and circulated it widely on social media. “They made it viral to show something that wasn’t true. But since no one admitted to forced conversion, by evening, the group was sent back to Mandla.”

The following day, around 500-600 members of the Christian community submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police. “He promised action,” said Fr Anton.

Father Davis George, who served as principal of St Aloysius Institute for 29 years and has over four decades of experience in education, received support from student groups who also joined the protests at the police station.

The police registered a case only after sustained pressure and protest by Christian organisations. However, the Christian community in Jabalpur continues to express concern over growing intimidation and lack of timely police action.

Fr Anton summed up the sentiment: “Some people who were part of the pilgrim group even asked the journalists—are tribals not allowed to come to the city? That’s what it felt like.”

The assault on the priests in Jabalpur sparked political outrage nationally, culminating in a dramatic walkout by members of the INDIA Opposition bloc in the Lok Sabha on April 3. The bloc, comprising 28 parties and led by the Indian National Congress, staged the walkout after Speaker Om Birla, associated with the pro-Hindu BJP, refused to allow a discussion on rising attacks against religious minorities.

Congress MPs from Kerala, including Dean Kuriakose and KC Venugopal, demanded a debate following the March 31 assault, citing it as part of a broader pattern of escalating violence against Christians. “In the last year alone, 753 churches have been attacked by the RSS and Sangh Parivar,” Venugopal told reporters, accusing the government of inaction. The Congress party described the attack in Jabalpur as a “brutal” assault by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and emphasized the urgent need for Parliament to address the issue.

Data from the United Christian Forum shows 834 attacks on Christians in 2024. In 2023, the figure was 733. The report highlighted a disturbing trend of increasing such incidents from 2014, particularly in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A recent PUCL report pointed towards police complicity and misuse of anti-conversion laws.

Source: The News Minute