Attack on Young Man Near Lalbagh Signal; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

Mangaluru: A violent stabbing incident occurred near Lalbagh Signal on Tuesday afternoon, seriously injuring a young man. The victim, preliminarily identified as Vicky Bappal (also known as Vikhyat), was reportedly riding a motorcycle when the attack took place at around 1:45 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified lone rider on a two-wheeler followed the victim before suddenly assaulting him with a machete while both were moving. The attacker struck from behind and fled the scene immediately, causing panic among bystanders and commuters in the busy area.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Sources said he sustained a deep injury near the neck, and medical teams are monitoring his condition closely.

Police officials have alerted all nearby checkposts and launched a search operation to trace the assailant. The case will be registered under the jurisdiction of Barke Police Station, and the investigation will be handled by the PI East unit.

Police also noted that the victim currently has 11 pending cases, including charges related to assault and narcotics under the NDPS Act. In addition, he had earlier been acquitted in six other cases.

Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the motive behind the attack while working to identify and apprehend the accused.