Rohan Corporation Felicitates 72nd National Film Award Winners in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation felicitated the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards at a special ceremony held at Rohan City, Bejai, on Saturday. The programme brought together National Film Award winners, members of the media, guests, and employees of the company.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Dion Monteiro, Director of Rohan Corporation, and Mrs. Sumana, General Manager, who congratulated the award winners and honoured them for bringing national recognition to the coastal region through their outstanding achievements.

Among those felicitated were Roopashree Vorkady, winner of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mithya; Master Athish S. Shetty, who received the Best Child Artist award for Mithya; Dr. Pradeep Kenchanuru, recipient of the National Award for Best Book on Cinema; and Shivadhwaj Shetty and Prashanth Rai, director and producer of Imbu, which was recognised as the Best Tulu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The honoured guests expressed their happiness and gratitude to Rohan Corporation for the honour. They shared their experiences and spoke

about the passion, perseverance, and efforts behind their journey in cinema and literature.

Speaking on the occasion, Dion Monteiro congratulated the award winners on their exceptional achievements and said their accomplishments had brought immense pride to the region. He noted that recognising such achievements was a privilege for Rohan Corporation and expressed hope that their success would inspire many more aspiring artists, filmmakers, and storytellers from the region.

The event was gracefully hosted by Lavita D’Souza and concluded with the felicitation ceremony, followed by a vote of thanks