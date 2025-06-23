Attari border, Golden Temple added in Raj govt’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

Jaipur: Adding a patriotic dimension to its Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025, the Rajasthan government’s Devasthan Department has added Attari-Wagah Border to the list of places, where passengers will be able to witness the iconic Retreat Ceremony in Amritsar, Punjab.

Officials said this initiative will allow senior citizens to take a dip in the ‘Triveni’ of spirituality, Indian culture, and patriotism. Under this scheme, selected senior citizens will travel on the Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, visiting not only religious sites but also key national landmarks like the Attari-Wagah Border to witness the iconic Retreat Ceremony.

Witnessing this traditional military performance is sure to instil enthusiasm and a deep sense of gratitude and pride among senior citizens toward the Indian Armed Forces. The Devasthan Department has specially included the Border point and the Golden Temple of Amritsar in the spiritual circuit for the first time, they added.

Devasthan Minister Joraram Kumawat announced that the next Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, heading to Mata Vaishno Devi, will depart from Udaipur on July 6, travelling via Ajmer and Jaipur to Katra via Amritsar. This journey combines both religious significance and patriotic inspiration, aligning with the government’s vision of promoting cultural unity and national pride.

On June 6, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off the first AC pilgrimage train from Durgapura Railway Station, Jaipur.

The second train has already left from Udaipur to Rameswaram, and another AC train is scheduled to depart from Dungarpur to Rameswaram via Udaipur on June 27, carrying 800 passengers, including 400 from Dungarpur, 376 senior citizens, and 24 support staff, including instructors and medical personnel.

The next AC train will depart from Udaipur to Vaishno Devi Katra on July 6, followed by more trains from different regions: Ajmer to Rameswaram via Bhilwara on July 14, Jaipur to Rameswaram via Sawai Madhopur on July 23, August 1, and August 20, and Ajmer to Rameswaram again on August 11.

A total of 6,400 senior citizens will benefit from this initiative. The IRCTC has been officially informed and is facilitating the travel arrangements. Kumawat confirmed that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities, including air-conditioned coaches, a fully functional kitchen car, bio-toilets, and onboard doctors.

Each passenger will receive a confirmed berth, along with free hotel stays, meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), transportation, and temple darshan arrangements at every destination.

New destinations included this year are Rameswaram-Madurai, Jagannath Puri, Tirupati, Dwarkapuri-Somnath, Vaishno Devi-Amritsar, Prayagraj-Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan-Barsana, Sammed Shikhar-Pawapuri-Baidyanath, Ujjain-Omkareshwar-Trimbakeshwar, Gangasagar, Kamakhya, Haridwar-Rishikesh-Ayodhya, Bihar Sharif and Goa. A special air route has also been planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.