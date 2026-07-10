Auckland’s Sky Tower illuminates in Indian tricolour to mark PM Modi’s historic NZ visit

Auckland: The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated in Indian tricolour on Friday as a special gesture to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to New Zealand.

PM Modi arrived in Auckland Friday evening, local time, for the third and final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received PM Modi at the airport.

While sharing a picture of the Sky Tower on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM Narendra Modi to New Zealand, symbolizing the friendship between our two countries.”

This marks the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. PM Modi and Luxon shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the airport. India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and other officials were also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

PM Luxon also shared a video of PM Modi’s arrival in Auckland on X, stating “Welcome to New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Upon arrival in New Zealand, PM Modi termed his visit to Auckland “historic” and said that he is looking forward to holding discussions with Luxon on bilateral ties.

“Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” PM Modi posted on X.

The MEA stated that PM Modi’s visit to New Zealand will strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues of cooperation across several sectors.

“Kia Ora New Zealand! Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. In a special gesture, he was received by PM Christopher Luxon at the airport in Auckland. This historic visit is set to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas especially trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges,” MEA spokesperson posted on X.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with PM Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the past two years, especially in the areas of trade, commerce and defence.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. He will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand on Saturday before flying back home.