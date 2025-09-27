Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Publishes Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy Remembering Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: On Good Governance Day in India, author Reshel Bretny Fernandes has released “Surajya: Good Governance Wheel of Democracy,” a tribute to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and an exploration of connecting citizens with the systems of governance. The book, published by Tanisha Publications, New Delhi, aims to promote solidarity between individuals and administrative structures.

Ms. Fernandes, a young author, emphasizes the importance of individual engagement within governmental systems to foster effective administration. “Surajya” seeks to serve as a guide for promoting good governance principles and honoring Vajpayee’s legacy.

The book has already garnered significant attention, with distribution reaching approximately 39,000 libraries and other prominent platforms worldwide.

Adding further prestige to the publication, the foreword is written by Sri Anil K Antony, National Secretary and National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. In his note, Sri Antony reflects on the contributions of the former Prime Minister and extends his best wishes to Ms. Fernandes for her endeavor.