Awareness Drive on Traffic Safety by St Aloysius PUC Students with City Traffic Police



Mangaluru: With the increasing traffic in Mangaluru City, there have been quite a few accidents taking place, and the main reasons for such accidents are that the motorists disobey traffic rules, drive or ride recklessly, don’t adhere to safety issues while on the road, thereby putting their lives and commuters lives in danger.

In a concerted effort to foster a culture of safety and awareness within the community, St. Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, in partnership with the Mangalore City Traffic Police, conducted an awareness drive at various key traffic signals across Mangalore City. Kadri East Traffic Police Station Police Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat was briefed on the traffic rules, safety measures, following traffic guidelines etc while driving or riding for safe travel in the City.

Student volunteers, organized into teams, were strategically stationed at different locations, tasked with conveying vital messages on traffic safety, drug abuse prevention, and fostering civic responsibility. Additionally, these dedicated teams captivated audiences with thought-provoking street plays in the vicinity of the Service stand and KSRTC bus stand, amplifying the reach and impact of the initiative. Street plays were also staged at Jyothi Circle, the State Bank area, and other busy junctions.

This initiative represents St Aloysius PU College student’s commitment to fostering a safer and more aware community. Through the fusion of creativity and education, they aimed to empower individuals with the knowledge and responsibility to create a positive change in society.

College Campus Minister Fr Anthony Derrick SJ; Dean-Commerce & Arts- Dr Pradeep M, staff members and students of SAPUC participated in this drive