Awareness Session on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Held at St. Sebastian Church, Bendur

Mangaluru: An awareness session on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was held on Sunday, June 28, at the St. Sebastian Centenary Hall, Bendur. The programme was jointly organised by St. Sebastian Church, Bendur, in association with the Catholic Sabha, Bendur Unit, the Commission for Justice and Peace, the Commission for Social Development, and the Commission for the Laity.

The programme was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza, Parish Priest of St. Sebastian Church, Bendur. In his inaugural address, he emphasised the importance of cooperation, awareness, and active public participation to ensure that the Special Intensive Revision process is carried out smoothly, accurately, and transparently.

Mr. Kishore Fernandes welcomed the gathering and introduced the guests to the audience.

The resource person, Mr. Denis D’Silva, delivered an informative presentation explaining the concept, significance, and procedure of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He also familiarised the participants with the draft format of the application forms that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute in the coming days. He elaborated on the documents and supporting evidence required for voters to establish their eligibility and ensure their names are correctly included in the electoral rolls.

An interactive session followed, moderated by Mr. Denis D’Silva, along with three Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who addressed the various queries raised by the participants and provided practical guidance regarding the SIR process.

Mr. Deepak D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks, and Mr. Kishore Fernandes compared the programme. The programme concluded at 7:30 p.m.

The awareness session witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large gathering of the faithful and members of the public from different parishes participating enthusiastically. The programme proved highly informative, interactive, and beneficial, equipping attendees with a clear understanding of the Special Intensive Revision process and encouraging responsible participation in the electoral revision exercise.