Tumakuru: Spurned lover’s growing obsession, suspicion led to fatal car bomb blast; police probe source of explosive

Tumakuru: Police investigating the sensational case in which a man allegedly kidnapped a woman before dying in a bomb blast triggered by him inside a taxi, have found that the accused had become obsessively possessive after suspecting that she was in a relationship with another man. Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine how the man, Nagendra Gowda, managed to procure the country-made bomb used in the incident.

According to the investigation, Nagendra Gowda and the woman, identified as Ramya, had been in a relationship for nearly six years. Police said the relationship began to deteriorate after Nagendra became suspicious of Ramya, particularly after she moved to Bengaluru. He allegedly believed that she had developed a relationship with another man, leading to frequent quarrels between the two.

Investigators said Nagendra would often visit Ramya and confront her over his suspicions. Following each argument, Ramya would reportedly pacify him by assuring him that she would marry him in the future, after which he would return home.

However, the relationship deteriorated significantly about two years ago. During the investigation, the woman alleged that Nagendra had become increasingly possessive, frequently assaulted her and repeatedly pressured her to marry him. Police suspect his obsessive behaviour and the breakdown of the relationship were the primary reasons behind the extreme step he allegedly took.

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine how Nagendra managed to procure the country-made bomb used in the incident. Acting on the directions of Central Range Inspector General of Police Girish, multiple police teams have launched an extensive probe into the source of the explosive.

Police officials said they are concerned about how an ordinary individual could access such an explosive device.

During the probe, investigators gathered information suggesting that country-made bombs are sometimes used in forested areas of Uttara Kannada district, including Karwar, Yellapura, Haliyal, Joida and Dandeli. Police are examining whether the explosive may have been sourced from any of these regions.

The accused’s mobile phone was completely burnt in the explosion, making it difficult for investigators to retrieve digital evidence from the device.

Residents of Nagendra’s native village expressed shock over the incident, describing him as an introvert who largely kept to himself. According to villagers, he first met Ramya at a family function about six years ago, and the two later entered into a relationship.

After some discord between the two, Ramya first shifted to another location in Karwar district before eventually moving to Bengaluru. Police said Nagendra had allegedly threatened to end his life if she refused to marry him.

It can be noted that the incident occurred on June 27 near Jogihalli village in the Shira taluk of Tumakuru district. Police said Nagendra allegedly kidnapped Ramya in a taxi before detonating a country-made bomb inside the vehicle. While Nagendra died in the blast, Ramya and the driver managed to escape with their lives.

The Kallambella Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The jilted lover allegedly died after detonating a country-made bomb inside a car following the alleged abduction of a young woman on National Highway-48 in Kallambella police station limits in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on last Saturday.

The woman and the cab driver narrowly escaped the explosion, while police recovered another live country-made bomb from the spot.

According to the police, Nagendra and Ramya, both natives of the Ankola region, had been in a relationship for nearly eight years. Ramya reportedly rejected Nagendra’s marriage proposal due to differences between the two.

Police said Nagendra allegedly hired a cab and went to the paying guest accommodation where Ramya was staying in Bengaluru before forcibly taking her away. After witnessing the incident, one of Ramya’s friends lodged a missing person complaint with the Siddapura Police Station in Bengaluru.

During the journey on National Highway-48, an argument reportedly broke out between the two, during which Nagendra allegedly assaulted Ramya and struck her on the head. Ramya managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, prompting the cab driver to stop and rush to her aid.

Police said Nagendra then locked himself inside the car and detonated a country-made bomb, killing himself on the spot. The force of the explosion completely mangled the vehicle.

The cab driver, identified as Praveen, has given a slightly different version, and his statements are being verified by the police. He has told police that the vehicle had been booked through Uber in Nagendra’s name.

He said the journey had been uneventful until they reached Kallambella, when he received a phone call from Ankola informing him that the woman had allegedly been kidnapped.

Praveen further claimed that Nagendra attacked Ramya with a knife during the argument. He stopped the vehicle on the roadside and helped the woman escape by sending her away on a passing motorcycle. According to him, Ramya warned that Nagendra was carrying bombs.

The driver told investigators that when he approached the car, Nagendra was holding a country-made bomb. He allegedly managed to snatch one explosive from him and throw it away. Nagendra then lit another bomb, triggering the fatal explosion.

Police recovered the unexploded bomb from the scene and have launched an investigation into how Nagendra procured the explosives.