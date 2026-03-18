Ayodhya gears up for President Murmu’s visit on March 19

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Elaborate arrangements are being made for President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to Ayodhya on March 19. The road leading up to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been adorned with saffron flags and pennant banners. Workers were seen putting up banners across the city, depicting President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking about the arrangements and security measures, Ayodhya’s District Magistrate (DM) Nikhil Tikaram Funde, told IANS, “We are working towards ensuring a hassle free event.”

He added that ‘VIP darshan’ will be closed on that day but common people will be allowed to visit the temple except for the time period during the President’s visit.

SSP Ayodhya, Gaurav Grover, said, “Today we have been briefed about the security measures and our responsibilities during President Murmu’s visit. Right from her landing at the airport to the route that will be taken by her to reach the venue, everything has been planned accordingly.”

He added, “We will also ensure that common people who will come for ‘darshan’, don’t face any difficulties.”

President Murmu is scheduled to participate in a series of religious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, including the installation of the Ram Yantra on the temple’s second floor and Vedic rituals as part of special celebrations marking the Hindu New Year.

During her visit, the President will also install the Shri Ram Yantra and Shri Ram Naam temple on the second floor of the temple complex and take part in Vedic prayers that will begin at around 9 AM. The rituals will be performed by 51 Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi, and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

President Murmu will also honour nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple and hoist a flag at one of the temples located along the outer precinct, known as the parkota. The President’s convoy is expected to reach the temple complex at around 11 AM and she will remain there for nearly four hours.

The event will see participation from several religious and social leaders, including spiritual leaders. Around 5,000 special guests have been invited for the occasion, while elaborate arrangements are being made for security, seating, transport, and accommodation.

Officials said the temple trust also plans to open access to additional shrines within the complex for devotees after the President’s programme. Under the proposed system, about 5,000 devotees will be allowed daily to visit temples within the parkota area through a pass-based arrangement.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya continues to rise, with about 1,500 pilgrims from Punjab arriving in the city by a special train on Saturday to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.