Ayodhya on high alert for historic Nov 25 ‘Dhwajarohan’ as PM Modi leads ceremony

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): In the wake of the recent blasts in Delhi, security has been significantly tightened from Ayodhya to the India-Nepal border ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the holy city in Uttar Pradesh on November 25.

The Prime Minister will hoist a sacred religious flag atop the Ram Temple, marking a major milestone in the temple’s construction. Thousands of dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to attend the grand ceremony, which will span nearly four hours.

PM Modi will hoist the flag at the temple’s 190-foot shikhara, an act symbolising the completion of the monumental structure. Following the ceremony, he is scheduled to address more than 7,000 guests within the temple premises. Given the scale of the event and recent security concerns, authorities are on high alert to ensure no anti-national or terrorist elements disrupt the proceedings.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena confirmed that security along the India-Nepal border has been intensified since the Delhi blasts. Village security committees have been mobilised, and existing footpath pickets have been further strengthened. Joint patrols by local police and SSB personnel are being conducted to prevent illegal intrusions or suspicious movements across the border.

All CCTV cameras in the region have been activated, with additional cameras installed in sensitive zones vulnerable to unauthorised entry. The LIU (local intelligence unit) is maintaining constant surveillance, and officers are carrying out continuous patrols. According to the Superintendent of Police, residents of slum areas and temporary settlements near the border are being verified, and their identification documents are undergoing strict checks.

Temple officials have stated that this year’s celebrations will be particularly grand. Subsidiary temples dedicated to Lord Mahadev, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar will be adorned with elaborate decorations alongside the main temple.

The rituals will be conducted by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the guidance of renowned Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri. The ceremony will include the hoisting of a saffron flag featuring the symbol of the Sun, representing eternal energy, divine radiance, virtue, and enlightenment — qualities associated with Lord Ram.