Ayodhya Ram Mandir is neither theirs nor ours, It belongs to 140 crore People of India – Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: “I too have donated for the construction of Ram Mandir. I have great devotion towards Lord Rama, Krishna and Parameshwara. I will visit Ayodhya in the coming days”, said Laxmi Hebbalkar the District minister-in-charge.

Addressing the media persons on January 17 at her Govt residence in Udupi, Hebbalkar said, “I celebrate our culture and traditions. I am not talking about the party’s move on the Ram Mandir issue. I am not the president of the party or even in a big position. I will surely go to Ram Mandir one day. Ayodhya Ram Mandir is neither theirs nor ours. It belongs to 140 crore people of India”, she clarified.

Hebbalkar further said, “The government is giving full cooperation to the Paryaya Celebrations of the historic Sri Krishna Math and has already released Rupees 30 crore for the development of the city. The Chief Minister has taken steps to release an additional Rupees 10 crore for the development of the City. This is the first time I am participating in the Udupi Paryaya Festival with my family”.

Due to various reasons, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are not able to participate in the Paryaya celebrations. However, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar will participate in the programme.

BJP MP Anantakumar Hegde has not been in the news for the past four and a half years. Now, he has suddenly come to the fore as the elections are approaching. He has no moral right to criticize the Congress and the Chief Minister. Khanapura in Belgaum also falls under the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. However, the MP has not visited the place even once and has not even listened to the People’s problems, she said.

The Congress party will win the highest number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Currently, the BJP has 25 MPs in the state and has failed to address the problems. People are watching their work, she said.