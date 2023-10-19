B.Ed candidates kept out of Bihar primary teacher recruitments due to related Supreme Court decision



Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has only included the names of D.El.Ed qualified aspirants in the list of candidates selected in the primary teachers recruitment examination.

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad on Wednesday said that the commission has prepared the result and the B.Ed pass aspirants were are not included in it as the case is pending in the Supreme Court.

The BPSC has conducted the recruitment examination on August 24 and 25. At the time of notification, it has termed both D.El.Ed and B.Ed candidates as eligible for the jobs.

As many as 3.80 lakh D.El.Ed and 3.90 lakh B.Ed qualified candidates had applied for the post of primary teachers.

However, the Supreme Court, hearing a plea related to the recruitment of primary teachers in Rajasthan, had held that only D.El.Ed candidates can be eligible for the job. In wake of the judgment, the Bihar government said that if the Supreme Court would consider this case, the BPSC will announce the result of B.Ed. candidates as well.

As the apex court has not considered it, the BPSC has announced the result of D.El.Ed candidates.

The apex court is due to decide the fate of B.Ed candidates on October 20.

The Bihar government has filed a SLP in the court, contending that the BPSC had issued the notification before the decision of Supreme Court and hence, around 3.9 lakh B.Ed aspirants had also filed the forms for the job and also deposited the fee.

The BPSC had announced a recruitment drive for 1.70 lakh posts from Class 1 to 12 including 79,943 posts of primary teachers and 72,419 students have passed the examination. Besides, there were 37,000 vacancies for Classes 11 and 12 and 23,701 candidates have been successful in the examination.

For Classes 9 and 10, 26,204 candidates have passed the examination.