Delhi: 3 furniture showrooms gutted in massive fire



New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in three furniture showrooms in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said, adding all the three shops were gutted in the blaze.

According to the director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at a furniture showroom in Kirti Nagar furniture market at around 6.32 p.m.

“A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site,” said Garg, adding no casualty has been reported.

“The flames were doused at around 8.45 p.m. Three showrooms — Durian furniture, Godrej Script and Mibasa furniture were caught in the fire,” said Garg, adding that fire was in furniture, and sign boards on all floors of Godrej Script and Mibasa furniture while at Durian furniture it was on third floor.

“All three buildings comprise the basement, ground and three upper floors and area 350 sq. yards each,” Garg added.