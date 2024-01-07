Backward Classes seers urge Karnataka CM to accept caste census report



Bengaluru: Seers of backward communities in Karnataka met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday and submitted a plea urging the state government to accept the caste census report.

The seers opined that the guarantees are more beneficial for the working class. Responding to this, the Chief Minister said that the period to submit the caste census report has been extended for two months.

Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of Karnataka Backward Class Commission, opined that it is not possible to submit the Kantharaju Commission report and hence the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken after taking legal advice.

Seers during the meeting also spoke about the lands which are to be allocated to Mutts. On this, the Chief Minister said that he has instructed the tahsildar to submit the report in this regard and directed the Bangalore Rural Deputy Commissioners over the phone to give the report as soon as possible.

Siddarameshwar Swamiji of Bhovi Community Chitradurga, Valmiki Prasannanandpuri Swamiji, Jagadguru Niranjananandpuri Sri of Kanaka Gurpeeth of Kaginele Mahasansthan and seers of Backward Castes Mutt, Backward Classes Welfare Department Commissioner K.A. Dayananda were present at the meeting.



