Create peaceful, fearless environment: Siddaramaiah instructs K’taka Police



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday instructed the Bangalore City Police to work hard for maintenance of law and order and create peaceful and fearless environment in the state.

“Since our government came to power, the crime in Bangalore has reduced. Though crime cannot be eradicated completely but it can be reduced. The police should give priority to preventable crimes,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the senior police officers in Bangalore.

The Chief Minister also instructed the police to prevent the menace of drugs in the city.

“Police officers at all levels should take suitable decisions and implement it to eliminate the drug mafia for the good of the society. Those who live alone should be identified, their protection should be prioritised and the police beat system should also be strengthened,” the Chief Minister told police officers.

He said that the patrol force of 241 Hoysala vehicles in the city should be strengthened and they should work more responsibly.

“It is not right for the police officers and staff to be involved in real estate issues. This will make people lose faith in the police system,” the Chief Minister told police officials.

The Chief Minister told the police officer that the incumbent government will never ask you to indulge in illegal work.

“We will take strict action against those who are involved in illegal activities. Rowdyism should be eliminated in the city and no one should be allowed to take up the law in their hands,” the Chief Minister instructed the police officers.

He also congratulated the Bengaluru City Police for doing a great job in maintaining law and order in the city during the New Year celebrations.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda assured the Chief Minister that his department will work hard to create a peaceful and safe environment in the city.



