Bagmati Express accident: Arrangements made for passengers, probe will be conducted, says Railways Min

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna on Saturday stated that a major tragedy was averted in the Bagmati Express accident and that all arrangements are made for stranded passengers to reach their destinations.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Somanna stated: “Yesterday was an auspicious day, a major tragedy was averted in the accident.”

“19 persons were injured in the train accident incident. Two passengers are seriously injured and no instance of loss of life has been reported. Thirteen bogies were derailed in the train accident,” Somanna stated.

All passengers were shifted by MEMU trains. The arrangements for their food and stay are being made. The arrangement will also be made for the passengers to reach their destinations. “By the grace of God, a big tragedy has been averted. The probe will have to be conducted to ascertain why the accident had taken place,” Somanna stated.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express had collided with a goods train at Kavaraipettai Railway Station at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday in the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri-Kavarappettai railway stations (46 km from Chennai) of Chennai Division.

Following the incident, South Western Railways announced diversion of trains starting from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Train number 12551 running between Bengaluru-Kamakhya, journey commencing on Saturday from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram and Vijayawada. Skipping stoppages at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur and Gudur railway stations in Tamil Nadu.

Train No. 12295 running between Bengaluru and Danapur, journey commencing on Saturday from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, will be diverted to run via Dharmavaram, Kazipet and Ramagundam. Skipping stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal railway stations.

Train number 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati train, journey commenced on Friday from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, will be diverted to run via Katpadi, Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur. Skipping stoppage at Arakkonam and Perambur railway stations with an additional stoppage at Tiruttani railway station.