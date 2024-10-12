Finally, Samrat Choudhary to shift to Deputy CM’s residence today

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will finally move to his official residence at 5 Desh Ratna Marg on Vijaydashmi.

He will shift the bungalow at the auspicious time of 2.00 p.m. on Vijaya Dashami.

As Samrat Chaudhary is set to move into the bungalow, the political controversy over it seems to be subsiding, and the property is back under the official use of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

“Samrat Chaudhary’s entry to the bungalow comes with a promise to make his residence accessible to the general public,” said Arvind Kumar Singh, BJP’s state spokesperson.

He emphasised that the Deputy CM plans to address the problems of Bihar’s citizens directly from this residence, marking a shift in its use from exclusive luxury to a more public-oriented space.

The bungalow row erupted after the BJP leaders in Bihar claimed that the RJD leaders had changed the air-conditioners and sofas from the residence with old ones.

After the allegations were levelled against him and his party, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav threatened legal action against those making such claims.

With the change of the guard in the state in 2024, Tejashwi was issued a notice to vacate the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Tejashwi vacated the bungalow seven months after getting the government notice.

This bungalow, allocated to the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has been in the spotlight for years, particularly when Tejashwi first assumed the role in 2015.

At that time, major renovations were carried out at the property, turning it into a five-star hotel-like residence with an investment of crores of rupees. This extravagant expenditure attracted criticism, particularly from the late Sushil Kumar Modi, the then-deputy Chief Minister, who raised concerns about the waste of public funds.