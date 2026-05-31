Bajpe Stree Sanghatan Parzal Honors Matrimonial Bonds with Grand Celebration

Mangaluru: The esteemed Stree Sanghatan of Bajpe, known as “Parzal,” hosted a magnificent celebration of Married Couples’ Day at the St. Joseph’s Church Hall, Bajpe, on May 31st. The event, marked by fervent enthusiasm, brought together numerous couples to commemorate the sanctity and enduring nature of matrimony.

The proceedings commenced with a solemn invocation, setting a reverent tone for the day’s festivities. Following this, Mrs. Gracy Sequeira, the Treasurer of Stree Sanghatan Bajpe Parzal, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Subsequently, Sandhya Rebello, the Secretary, provided a concise yet comprehensive overview of Parzal’s commendable activities, highlighting their dedication to community welfare.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the venerable presence of the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Bajpe, Fr. Andrew D’Souza. He was accompanied by esteemed dignitaries, including Fr. Jesudas D’Costa, Assistant Parish Priest; Fr. Vijay Monteiro, Spiritual Director of St. John Paul II Shrine, Bajpe; Fr. Clement Cutinha; Gretta Pinto, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), Violet Pereira, Secretary of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW); and Cletta D’Cunha, the distinguished President of Parzal.

Addressing the assembled gathering, Fr. Jesudas D’Costa conveyed his profound congratulations to the organizers for orchestrating such a significant program. He extended his felicitations to all the couples present, emphasizing the profound commitment inherent in marriage. Fr. D’Costa further enriched the occasion by dedicating the melodious Kannada song, “Ee Bandhana Januma Janumada Anubandhana,” to the couples, underscoring the notion that marriage represents one of life’s most pivotal and enduring commitments.

Mrs. Cletta D’Cunha, in her address, reiterated her congratulations to the couples, noting the presence of over 100 pairs gathered to celebrate this special day and rekindle cherished memories of their wedding. She eloquently remarked, “Before marriage, life may seem colourful; after marriage, it becomes wonderful.” Mrs. D’Cunha candidly acknowledged that with the passage of time, life can become fraught with stress, particularly when both partners are engrossed in their professional lives, leading to a potential deficit in communication. She advised against mutual recrimination, advocating instead for open dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. Her counsel emphasized the importance of understanding one’s partner and working conjointly to resolve misunderstandings. She further stressed the reciprocal duty of appreciation, urging wives to acknowledge their husbands’ accomplishments and husbands to commend their wives’ efforts, such as preparing meals.

Mrs. Gretta Pinto, President of the DCCW, expressed her immense gratification at the substantial turnout of couples. She lauded the organizers for conceptualizing a program that profoundly honors the sanctity of marriage, which she characterized as a “holy sacrament and a gift from God.” Mrs. Pinto elaborated that marriage is fundamentally built upon “dedication, forgiveness, understanding, and a deep-rooted commitment that goes beyond companionship.” She underscored that “lifelong commitment in marriage is founded on trust, respect, and mutual growth,” and that this “enduring bond provides emotional stability, shared goals, and a nurturing environment for personal development.” Mrs. Pinto realistically acknowledged that married life is not perpetually idyllic, stressing the paramount importance of mutual support and shared prayer during challenging periods. She concluded by stating that while a “perfect marriage” may be an elusive ideal, a “successful marriage” is always attainable, emphasizing that such success is not instantaneous but rather cultivated through steadfast support during adversity and a shared reliance on divine providence.

Fr. Andrew D’Souza, in his heartfelt address, expressed his immense delight at the considerable participation of couples. He commended the Stree Sanghatan and Stree Ayog for their initiative in organizing such a profoundly meaningful event. He graciously acknowledged Fr. Jesudas’s eloquent articulation of marriage’s significance through his song. Fr. D’Souza highlighted the critical role of togetherness in married life, recounting a poignant anecdote from his pastoral experience where he successfully mediated a marital dispute, ultimately leading to reconciliation. He highlighted that in contemporary society, where both spouses often pursue careers, adequate time for communication can be scarce, potentially fostering misunderstandings. His counsel urged couples to consciously carve out time for each other, engage in open discussions about their concerns, and promptly resolve any issues. He reiterated that while marriage may not be flawless, it can be rendered successful through concerted efforts. Fr. D’Souza advocated for shared experiences, active listening, mutual appreciation, communal prayer, and shared meals as foundational pillars for constructing a joyous marital life.

A particularly poignant moment of the celebration involved a couple who had attained the remarkable milestone of 64 years of married life. They graciously shared their invaluable experiences and imparted sagacious advice on cultivating a successful and enduring marriage. The festivities were further enriched by a vibrant array of cultural programs, meticulously presented by the participating couples, adding an element of joyous expression to the day’s profound celebrations.

Gladees D’Souza, Convenor of Sthree Ayog, Cyril Lewis -President of Parish Council, Juliet Moras -Secretary of Parish Council, Fr. Clement Cutinha from St Joseph’s Church Bajpe, were also present. Joint Secretary Diana Rego delivered the vote of thanks.